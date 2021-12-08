‘Jeopardy!’ to Have Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Continue Hosting Through Season 38

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are sticking with “Jeopardy!”

It was announced on Wednesday that the pair will be hosting the long-running game show throughout its 38th season, which will air into 2022.

“We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer,” Sony said in a statement. “We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!”

Bialik and Jennings were announced as the hosts of “Jeopardy!” after the unceremonious exit of Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer who was briefly tapped to be the new host following the death of Alex Trebek. Richards stepped down as host nine days after landing the gig after insensitive comments he had previously made on a podcast resurfaced, as did information about two past discrimination lawsuits during his time on “The Price Is Right.” He was fired as the show’s executive producer soon after.

Bialik was also named as the host of the show’s primetime specials and spinoff series at the same time Richards was named host. She was recruited to fill in as the daytime “Jeopardy” host after Richards exited, with Jennings joining her in September.

Others who tried out for the full-time hosting gig included LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Anderson Cooper, Buzzy Cohen, David Faber, and Aaron Rodgers. It was announced in November that Burton, a fan favorite to take over the “Jeopardy!” role, has partnered with eOne to develop and host a new “Trivial Pursuit” game show.