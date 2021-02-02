Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

The next round of “Jeopardy!” guest hosts has been announced, and it includes Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

For each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants on their respective episodes.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards.

Dr. Oz is the host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” for which he has won 10 Daytime Emmy awards. He is an attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center and has authored over 400 original publications and medical books, including eight New York Times bestsellers.

Cooper, who has frequently competed in the “Jeopardy!” Power Players Tournament, is an award-winning anchor, known for hosting CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” and “Anderson Cooper Full Circle,” in addition to being a regular correspondent on “60 Minutes.”

Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC News’ Emmy-winning morning show “Today,” will also guest host. Guthrie is also the chief legal correspondent for NBC News and has conducted interviews with notable figures including presidents and celebrities.

Dr. Gupta is CNN’s Emmy-winning chief medical correspondent and an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University, as well as the associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

Ken Jennings is currently acting as guest host of “Jeopardy!” following the death of Alex Trebek. After Jennings’ run, Richards will guest host, and then Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik.