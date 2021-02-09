‘Jeopardy!’ Donates Alex Trebek’s Wardrobe to DOE Fund

The ‘Jeopardy!’ team and the family of late host Alex Trebek have donated a significant portion of Trebek’s wardrobe to The Doe Fund. The nonprofit organization provides paid transitional work, educational opportunities, housing, career training and counseling to people who have been incarcerated, homeless or a victim of substance abuse.

Trebek was the face of the popular game show “Jeopardy!” since 1984, hosting more than 8,000 episodes over the course of 37 seasons. He announced to the world that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Trebek’s last day in the studio was Oct. 29, 2020. He passed away a week later on Nov. 8 at 80 years old.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a press release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

Trebek’s son, Matthew, has been a supporter of The Doe Fund, so it was at his suggestion that the contribution was made. The garments were packed up by Matthew Trebek and “Jeopardy!” key costumer Steven Zimbelman. The wardrobe included 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 9 sports coats, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas and 3 pairs of dress slacks. The clothes will be donated to participants involved in The Doe Fund’s reentry program “Ready, Willing and Able” to be worn on job interviews.

“We are so grateful for ‘Jeopardy!’ and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund, said in a press release. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

Richards and the rest of the “Jeopardy!” team are still searching for a host to fill Trebek’s mantle, but in the meantime, this season features a roster of guest hosts. Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta will all take a turn at the game show’s lectern. Each guest host will have the opportunity to make a sizable donation totaling the cumulative winnings of the contestants to a charity of their choice.