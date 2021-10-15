Jennifer Coolidge Will Return for ‘White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge is set to return to HBO’s tropical satire “The White Lotus” for Season 2, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Variety.

The first season of the six-episode dramedy, hailing from writer, director and executive producer Mike White, was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week. Though it was first billed as a limited series, the wildly popular show (which received rave reviews and a ton of buzz over the summer) was expanded for a second installment. According to HBO, the anthology narrative leaves Hawai’i “and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

Coolidge’s portrayal of Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother’s ashes, made her a Season 1 favorite.

