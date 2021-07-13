Jennifer Carpenter Returning for ‘Dexter’ Revival at Showtime

Jennifer Carpenter is set to return for the “Dexter” limited series revival at Showtime, a source close to the production confirmed to Variety.

Carpenter played Deb Morgan in the original “Dexter” series, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Carpenter’s character is the adopted sister of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan, and was famously killed in the show’s series finale. Showtime declined to comment on the casting.

The “Dexter” 10-episode revival was announced in October, with Michael C. Hall attached to reprise his role as the titular vigilante serial killer. The show is currently in production and aiming for a fall debut. Former series showrunner Clyde Phillips was also announced to be returning for the revival.

In January, it was revealed that Clancy Brown had been cast as Kurt Caldwell, the primary villain of the show. Brown’s character was described as the unofficial mayor of the small town of Iron Lake, who has realized the American dream — but he won’t be so friendly if someone crosses him.

“’Dexter’ is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime when the revival was announced. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Produced by Showtime, “Dexter” will be executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.