Warner Bros. Veteran Jeff Tobler Named Chief Marketing Officer for Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jeff on a number of campaigns at Warner Bros., and I know firsthand the creativity, strategy and passionate commitment he will bring to ARRAY,” said DuVernay. “As we continue to grow in our production, distribution and advocacy of artists, Jeff’s keen understanding of branding, communications and digital strategy will be a key part of our next chapter.”

Tobler spent the last decade at Warner Bros. Television, where he most recently led communication strategy for the studio as senior VP, television publicity, communications and social media. Prior to joining the studio, he held publicity and communications roles at the CW, the WB and NBC.

“Ava’s career is one that I have long admired, from her groundbreaking storytelling to her days as a strategic marketer and former publicist,” said Tobler. “I am beyond excited to join Ava, Tilane and the entire ARRAY team to create meaningful and impactful avenues to amplify their transformative work. I am incredibly grateful for my time at Warner Bros. Television and the colleagues I have been fortunate enough to work with, past and present, and look forward to our continued collaboration in this new role.”

Tobler will be based in ARRAY’s Historic Filipinotown headquarters. No replacement for him at Warner Bros. has yet been named.