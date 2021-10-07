Jeff Perry Joins Hilary Swank in ABC Drama Pilot From Tom McCarthy Set at Alaska Newspaper

Jeff Perry has joined the cast of Tom McCarthy’s upcoming drama pilot at ABC.

As Stanley, Perry joins previously announced cast member Hilary Swank, who stars as another journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start at a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage after making a big career mistake. Stanley is a fellow journalist who grew up in Alaska and returns home after a career at various metro dailies throughout the country. Near the end of his career, he hopes to make improvements to the Anchorage paper and enlists Eileen, a colleague from 20 years ago, to help out.

McCarthy writes, directs and executive produces on behalf of his production company Slow Pony. Swank also executive produces, along with Bert Salke of Co-lab21, Melissa Wells of Slow Pony and Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley of the Anchorage Daily News. 20th Television is the studio.

Perry is known for playing White House chief of staff Cyrus Beene in ABC’s “Scandal” for seven seasons. Other prominent credits include “Dirty John” and “Dirty John: Betty” on USA and Bravo respectively, “$1” on Paramount Plus and CBS’ “Nash Bridges.” Next, he will appear in the upcoming “Nash Bridges” film reboot and the Shondaland series “Inventing Anna.” Perry also recently appeared in “Trial by Fire” opposite Laura Dern and “Lizzie” alongside Chloe Sevigny, Kristen Stewart and Denis O’Hare. He is a co-founder of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre and has appeared in over 30 Steppenwolf productions including “August: Osage County” and “The Grapes Of Wrath.”

He is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Innovative Artists.

McCarthy is known for writing and directing “Spotlight,” the 2015 biographical drama film about the Boston Globe’s investigative journalism unit. He also co-wrote the Pixar film “Up” and wrote and directed “The Station Agent,” “Win Win,” and “The Cobbler.” Most recently, he wrote and directed the Matt Damon vehicle “Stillwater.” In television, he co-created the limited series “The Loudest Voice” for Showtime.