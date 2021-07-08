Jeff Goldblum Joins ‘Search Party’ Season 5 at HBO Max

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of “Search Party ” Season 5 at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

Goldblum will appear in a recurring role as Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

“‘Search Party’ is such a brilliant show,” Goldblum said. “What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment.”

Goldblum is no stranger to television, having previously received an Emmy nomination for his role in “Will & Grace.” He also currently hosts the Disney Plus-Nat Geo series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” for which he also earned an Emmy nomination. He is primarily known for his film work, having starred in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Fly,” and multiple Wes Anderson films.

Goldblum is also an accomplished musician. His debut jazz album “Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra The Capitol Studios Sessions” was released on November 9, 2018 both internationally and in the United States by Universal’s Decca Records and The Verve Label Group, respectively. His second album “I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This” released on November 1, 2019. Both albums ranked number one on Billboard’s jazz charts.

“Search Party” was renewed for Season 5 at HBO Max back in February. The series originally aired on TBS before moving over to the streamer for Season 3. Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez executive produce.