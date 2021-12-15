Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ After HR Investigation of On-Set Behavior

Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy series “The Goldbergs” following a string of misconduct allegations against the actor and an HR investigation into his on-set behavior.

A source close to the production confirmed to Variety that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to “The Goldbergs.”

Garlin has been one of the most prominent stars of “The Goldbergs” since the series premiered in 2013. Reports indicate that Garlin will not complete his work on the remainder of the production of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately. It remains uncertain how the show will explain the absence of one of its most central characters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the series declined to comment, while reps for Garlin and ABC could not be reached.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

More to come…