×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Inside CNN Plus: A First Look at the New Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery, Washington Post Will Cover Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launch

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
AP
Discovery and The Washington Post will team up to provide live coverage of the much-scrutinized Blue Origin space launch led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
A live show, “Space Launch Live: Blue Origin & Jeff Bezos Go to Space,” will be anchored by The Washington Post’s Libby Casey and Discovery’s Chris Jacobs from The Post’s Washington, D.C. studios and will be broadcast live at 8 a.m. ET on July 20 on cable’s Discovery and Science Channels as well as washingtonpost.com
“We are delighted to be joining forces with The Washington Post to once again cover the next major chapter in space advancement,” said Scott Lewers, executive vice president of multi-platform programming, factual and head of content at Science, in a prepared statement. “With no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site, this broadcast continues Discovery and Science Channel’s mission to bring the world to our viewers.”
More to come…

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad