Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Reaches Space in New Step Toward Commercial Flight

Jeff-Bezos-Amazon-Prime
zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers successfully reached space in New Shepard, a re-usable craft developed by the entrepreneur’s Blue Origin aerospace company, a new step in efforts to commercialize space flight and open potential trips to the cosmos to a broader array of visitors.

Bezos was joined in his quest by his brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old who previously took part in NASA’s Mercury program, but was unable to get into space herself; and Oliver Daemen, a Dutch student just 18 years old.

The event was broadcast by Blue Origin itself, and U.S. TV networks had to use the private footage. But the passengers could be heard marveling at the sights and sounds of their brief but important journey and also checking safety protocols. “Best. Day. Ever.” Bezos could be heard uttering after landing.

More to come…

