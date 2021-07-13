Former Fox News Host Jedediah Bila Launches ‘Dear Hartley,’ a Book of Letters to Son

Jedediah Bila has moved from the weekend edition of “Fox & Friends” to a collecting letters to her son, citing a desire to help people find common ground through simple conversations.

Bila, who also did a stint as a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” has a new book, “Dear Hartley,” billed as a collection of 52 letters to her son that address “everything from character and empathy to parenting and friendship, from education and family to fitness and food.” The book is published by Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group that has a recent track record of publishing work by other conservative authors ranging from Donald Trump Jr. and Jeanine Pirro to Newt Gingrich and Pete Hegseth, who remains a co-anchor on the program Bila left.

Center Street bills the author as “an independent thinker” who “has always been an outspoken proponent of common sense and truth, even when she found herself in situations where it wasn’t always welcome.” Her letters, the publisher says, tackle topics that range from “character and empathy to parenting and friendship, from education and family to fitness and food.”

Bila first came to Fox News as a contributor in 2013, appearing regularly on programs such as “Outnumbered” and “The Five” before moving on to “The View” and, in 2018, the weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends.” Prior to that, she was a high school academic dean and Spanish teacher at a private New York City school, and had taught middle school, high school, and college students. She is a graduate of Wagner College and received her Master of Arts from Columbia University. She has billed herself as an anchor who holds libertarian views and she was replaced on the Fox News show earlier this year by Rachel Campos-Duffy, a host whose conservative political learnings are more pronounced.