Jean Smart Comedy Series at HBO Max Adds 10 to Cast, Including Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins

The HBO Max comedy series being led by Jean Smart is rounding out its main cast.

Variety has learned that the show has cast two series regulars and eight recurring guest star roles. The single-camera comedy series explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

Einbinder has been cast as Ava, the young writer that Deborah is forced to hire. In addition, Carl Clemons-Hopkins has been cast in the series regular role of Marcus, Deborah’s trusted longtime COO.

The recurring guest stars will be: Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” “The Mick”), Christopher McDonald (“Thelma & Louise,” “Happy Gilmore”), Paul W. Downs (“Broad City,” “Rough Night”), Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty,” “White Bird in a Blizzard”), Poppy Liu (“Better Call Saul,” “Sunnyside”), Johnny Sibilly (“Pose,” “Logo Live”), Meg Stalter (“Tooning Out the News,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”) and Rose Abdoo (“Gilmore Girls,” “Parenthood”.

The series was originally ordered at HBO Max last May with a 10-episode order. It was created by Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Downs and Aniello executive produce via their Paulilu banner, with Statsky executive producing via First Thought Productions. Michael Schur executive produces via Fremulon along with David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television will produce.

