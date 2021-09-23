Jay Sandrich, Emmy-Winning Director of ‘The Cosby Show’ and ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ Dies at 89

Jay Sandrich, the prolific Emmy-winning TV director behind series like “The Cosby Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and more, has died, CAA announced on Thursday. He was 89.

Sandrich earned five Emmys for directing throughout his career, including two for “The Cosby Show” in 1985 and 1986, plus two for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1971 and 1973. He won a Daytime Emmy for “Insight,” a weekly anthology series about religion, in 1984. In 2020, Sandrich was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2020.

He also won three Directors Guild of America awards, for “The Cosby Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Lily Tomlin Special.” In addition to his wins, he earned six other Emmy nominations and six nods from the DGA.

More to come.