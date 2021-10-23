Jason Sudeikis Returns as ‘2013 Biden’ in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis reprised the role of Vice President Joe Biden in the “Saturday Night Live” cold open alongside James Austin Johnson’s President Joe Biden.

President Biden lamented the “ice cold Psaki bomb” that his recent CNN town hall received very low viewership while his approval rating was down singnificantly. “I don’t understand,” he said. “People used to like me. The press would call me ‘Uncle Joe.’ I miss the old me. Where the hell did that guy go?”

That’s when Sudeikis’ Vice President Biden from 2013 joined the proceedings, with Sudeikis having played Biden during his time on the show before departing in 2013. He referred to being Vice President as the “easiest gig in the world. We’re like America’s whacky neighbor. Just pop in with an ice cream cone, some aviator shades, do finger guns. You know, shake a few hands, rub a few shoulders.”

“Well you can’t do that anymore,” President Biden said. When the VP asked him which, rubbing shoulders or shaking hands, the President told him, “Both.”

Later, during his opening monologue, Sudeikis talked about his success since leaving the NBC sketch series eight years ago, namely his hit Apple TV series “Ted Lasso.” “It somehow became a hit,” he said. “Which is surprising, because it’s built around two things American state — soccer and kindness.”

Things took a more poignant turn as Sudeikis reminded the audience of the incredible history that has been made on the “SNL” stage, naming several famous sketches, comedy icons, and musical superstars that have all graced the halls of Studio 8H.

More to come…