Jason Klarman Named President, Fox Nation Streaming Service

Jason Klarman, a veteran TV executive, was named president of Fox Nation, the streaming-video outlet operated by Fox News Media.

Klarman will retain his role as executive vice president of marketing for Fox News Media, and will continue to report to Suzanne Scott, the company’s CEO.

In his new role, Klarman will oversee all operations, content and subscriber acquisition for Fox Nation, which in recent months has placed new emphasis on lifestyle and entertainment programming. Klarman helped launch the service in 2019.

“I’m excited to help take Fox Nation to the next level and build on its success over the last two years,” Klarman said in a statement.

Fox Nation is part of a wider push by Fox News to distribute its content to audiences that may be more accustomed to mobile and streaming platforms. The company has also launched a streaming service that puts content from the Fox News Channel in front of viewers who can’t get it directly overseas.

Klarman joined Fox News Media as a consultant after an earlier stint during which he rose to the position of vice president of marketing. He was part of the team that helped launch Fox News in 1996. He has worked as chief marketing officer for Fullscreen Media and as president of NBCUniversal’s Oxygen Media. He holds an MBA in finance and marketing from New York University and a Bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Michigan.