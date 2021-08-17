Jason Alexander Will Play a Pastor on ABC’s ‘The Conners’ This Fall

Worlds are colliding: “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander will guest this upcoming season on “The Conners,” making him the latest 1990s icon to appear on the “Roseanne” sequel series.

Alexander will appear in two episodes this season as “Pastor Phil,” described as “an unconventional cleric with a rebel past. He uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word.” Viewers will be introduced to Pastor Phil when he’s a speaker at an AA meeting that Becky (Lecy Goranson) attends and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) joins in, looking for spiritual guidance.

Season 4 of “The Conners” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC. Besides Gilbert and Goranson, also back this season are John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Recent guest stars from last season include several TV stars known for their hit 1990s shows, including Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) and Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”). And Katey Sagal (“Married… with Children”) is a recurring star on the show.

Alexander landed six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations and two Screen Actor Guild Awards as the best actor in a television comedy for playing George Costanza on “Seinfeld.” Other recent TV guest appearances include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Drunk History,” “The Grinder” “The Orville” and “Young Sheldon.”

He also co-created and starred in “Hit the Road,” and his voice acting career includes “Harley Quinn,” “Kody Kapow,” “Duckman” and “Tom and Jerry.” His film career includes “Pretty Woman,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Shallow Hal.” As a director he has helmed features such as “Just Looking” and episodes of “Seinfeld,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Mike and Molly,” “Criminal Minds” and “Franklin and Bash.”

“The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.