Jared Padalecki-Produced ‘Walker’ Prequel in the Works at The CW

The Jared Padalecki-fronted “Walker” on The CW, consistently a top television ratings performer for the network, is about to achieve “universe” status. Padalecki will executive produce a “Walker” origin story entitled “Walker: Independence,” along with story co-writers Seamus Fahey and Anna Ficke via Pursued By a Bear Productions.

The “Walker” prequel, set in the late 1800s, follows an affluent Bostonian named Abby Walker, whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their trek out West. Consumed by a need for vengeance, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, described as a “lovable rogue in search of a purpose” in the logline. The pair soon find themselves in Independence, Texas, where they encounter a diverse and eclectic cohort of citizens hiding from their demons and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Fahey will also write the teleplay for “Walker: Independence.” Also executive producing are Laura Terry via Pursued by a Bear, and Rideback CEO Dan Lin and EVP Lindsey Liberatore. The drama hails from CBS Studios.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…