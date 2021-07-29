Jared Christopher Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Jared Christopher has signed with Verve, Variety has learned exclusively.

News of the signing comes after Verve’s acquisition of New Deal Mfg. Co. earlier this year, with Verve expanding its representation of television directors.

Christopher created the critically acclaimed docuseries “Texas 6” for Paramount Plus. The series chronicles a six-man football team in Strawn, TX (population 785) and the townspeople who live and die with every win or loss. The series was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award in 2021 and the second season is currently in post-production. Christopher also recently sold an original scripted series, set in the world of women’s collegiate basketball, to Paramount Plus.

Previously, he created the docuseries “Titletown, TX,” which has racked up more 60 million views and won numerous awards including two Edward R. Murrow awards for: Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Video.

He has also worked as a senior video journalist at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram where he won dozens of awards in journalism for projects that included: the murder of Euless police officer David Hofer, the abduction of journalist Austin Tice while reporting in Syria, and the first-person investigation of Las Vegas Trail, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in America.