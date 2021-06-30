‘Watchmen’ Alum Janine Nabers Sets Amazon Overall Deal

Janine Nabers has signed an overall deal with Amazon, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, Nabers will develop, produce, and write television projects for the streamer. Nabers’ first project in development under the deal is titled “Syd.” It follows a powerful Black tech CEO who wakes up one morning to discover a mysterious entity has hacked its way into his life, and in order to regain control he must follow a series of sinister clues.

“Amazon Studios has fostered some of the most compelling voices of our generation, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them,” Nabers said. “As a playwright and TV writer, I’m committed to writing original and subversive character-driven stories. I’m very excited for the road ahead.”

Nabers is co-creating “Syd” with Etan Marciano. Both will executive produce along with Annapurna. She is also developing a new series with Donald Glover, with whom she has worked on the FX series “Atlanta.”

“Janine is a singular talent with a special voice. Her ability to inhabit distinct characters and worlds is so powerful,” said Marc Resteghini, head of development for Amazon Studios. “With her joining Amazon Studios as a creator and producer, our slate is immediately enhanced.”

Nabers’ other television credits besides “Atlanta” include the hit HBO series “Watchmen” as well as shows like “Away” at Netflix and “UnREAL” for Lifetime/Hulu. She is currently developing projects with both HBO and Hulu in addition to her work as a playwright.

She is repped by Viewfinder Management, WME, and Hansen Jacobson.