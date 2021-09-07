Janet Jackson Documentary to Premiere in January on Lifetime and A&E (TV News Roundup)

A new two-hour documentary about Janet Jackson, simply titled “Janet,” will premiere in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E in celebration of the star’s 40th anniversary of her debut album.

Jackson released a teaser for the documentary, in which fellow musicians such as Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul speak about their relationship with the singer. Jackson’s family members make appearances as well, with clips of the late Michael Jackson with his younger sister in home videos, as well as Tito Jackson saying, “She will always be my baby sister.”

Beneath the teaser is Jackson’s 1986 “Control,” which speaks to how she has taken charge of her own narrative and would like to speak in her own words about her life. “This is my story told by me, not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson says.

The “Janet” documentary has been five years in the making, with the film following Jackson as her family went through the loss of their father, Joseph, who passed away in 2018. The documentary also shows archival footage and detailed accounts of some of Jackson’s biggest moments in her music career, including her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, which sparked controversy that still follows her into the present day.

“Janet” is executive produced by both Janet and Randy Jackson. Rick Murray executive produces for Workerbee and Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A+E Networks. Ben Hirsch is directing.

Watch the teaser below.

CASTING

Robert Gillings’ “Paper Empire” has added David Keith and Jon Lovitz to its cast. Keith and Lovitz will play alongside the previously announced cast of Danny Glover, Richard Greco, Wesley Snipes, Denise Richards, Robert Davi, Steve Guttenberg, Michael Nouri, Robert Knepper, and Anne Archer. The action series follows Laurence Fintch (Davi) of Fintch Wealth Management Services, who has become one of the largest financial fraudsters by using his “Digital Limbo” cryptocurrency blockchain technology. After a run-in with the FBI, Finch is taken into custody and ends up in jail, but he creates a plan to break out so that he can reclaim the cyber digital world. “Paper Empire,” which was acquired by Hannibal Pictures at the EFM in February 2021, is created, written and directed by Gillings, and is executive produced by Michael Tadross Jr., Bernard Salzman, David Ruggieri and Randy King.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Sex Education” Season 3 premiering Sept. 17. The series follows the students of Moordale Secondary as they navigate relationships and sex after Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) started a clinic to give out advice. Season 3 follows the characters after summer break with Otis and Maeve not speaking, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) navigating their new relationship and new headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) flipping the school and its SRE program on its head. Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick also star. Along with Kirke, Dua Saleh and Jason Isaacs join the cast for the season. “Sex Education” is created and executive produced by Laurie Nunn; Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell also serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.

Netflix’s “On My Block” will launch its fourth and final season on Oct. 4. The coming-of-age comedy series follows a group of friends navigating their way through high school in a rough inner city. Season 4 looks at the characters after two years, with each having gone their separate ways. When a secret gets uncovered, they all learn they will need to stick together to survive it. The series stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias. “On My Block” is created and executive produced by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. See some first look images from Season 3 below.