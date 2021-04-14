Jane Seymour to Star in Irish Drama ‘Harry Wild’ for Acorn TV Streamer

Jane Seymour has signed on to star in and co-executive produce a new Irish mystery thriller for Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ streamer that focuses on British content.

“Harry Wild” is set to go into production next month in Dublin. It’s targeted to debut in 2022 across all Acorn markets, which include the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

Created and co-written by David Logan (“Lost Christmas”), “Harry Wild” is produced and distributed by Dynamic Television.

Seymour, who had a long run on CBS in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and was more recently seen in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” will play retired English literature professor Harriet “Harry” Wild on the eight-part series. Wild finds herself at a crossroads after she is the victim of a mugging and agrees to recover in the home of her son, a police detective. Once under his roof, Wild becomes involved in her son’s murder investigation.

Seymour will executive produce along with Daniel March (“Van Helsing,” “Ginny & Georgia”) and Klaus Zimmermann (“Trapped,” “The Sommerdahl Murders”) for Dynamic Television, James Gibb (“The Outpost”) for Ardvella Entertainment, and Morgan O’Sullivan (“Vikings,” “The Tudors”) and James Flynn (“Vikings,” “Into the Badlands”) for Metropolitan Pictures.

"From the first moment I read the script, I fell in love with Harry Wild," Seymour said.

“We are thrilled that the amazing Jane Seymour will be bringing the foul-mouthed, cigarette smoking, whiskey drinking character of Harry Wild to life,” said March and Zimmermann.

“Harry Wild” is penned by Logan and Jo Spain (“Taken Down”). Directors are Ronan Burke (“Jelly Baby”) and Robert Burke (“Max Rules”).

” ‘Harry Wild’ is the latest series of Acorn TV’s growing staple of mystery dramas led by strong female investigators – a category that has long resonated with our audiences,” said Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises.