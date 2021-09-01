Jane Krakowski Joins ‘Annie Live,’ Reuniting With ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Co-Star Tituss Burgess

NBC’s “Annie Live!” has booked Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis.

Krakowski reunites with her “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” co-star Tituss Burgess in this live holiday musical, as she will play the sassy and sticky-fingered partner of his swindler, Rooster Hannigan. The character duo will plot to get rich — and duet on “Easy Street.”

The Tony Award-winning Krakowski may be best known for television roles including on the aforementioned “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” as well as “30 Rock” and “Ally McBeal.” She currently stars on Apple TV Plus’ “Dickinson” and “Schmigadoon!” Previous guest performance credits include “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Drunk History,” “Modern Family,” “Sesame Street” and “Younger.” She has also lent her voice to animated comedies including “American Dad” and “The Simpsons.” Her last live television musical was Fox’s 2017 “A Christmas Story Live,” in which she played Miss Shields.

On stage, Krakowski has appeared in the Roundabout Theater Company’s production of “She Loves Me,” as well as Broadway productions of “Company,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Tartuffe,” “Starlight Express,” “Grand Hotel” and “Nine.” (She won her Tony for “Nine” in 2003). She also appeared on London’s West End in “Guys and Dolls,” for which she won an Olivier Award, and co-starred in a revival of “Damn Yankees” and the Hollywood Bowl production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Annie Live!” will also star Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Celina Smith in the titular role. The live musical has roots in the 1920s Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” as well as the 1970s Broadway musical which was then adapted into a feature film in 1999 and remade in 2014.

“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing directing duties. Sergio Trujillo will serve as choreographer, while Jason Sherwood will oversee production design, Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction and Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

“Annie Live!” will air Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will be live for the East Coast, with a replay for the West Coast.