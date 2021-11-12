Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter Among Amazon’s 2021 ‘Yearly Departed’ Cast (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that this year’s “Yearly Departed” will star Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter, Dulcé Sloan, Aparna Nancherla, X Mayo and Alessia Cara and will premiere on Dec. 23.

The special features a lineup of all female comedians who will “say goodbye to another year we all hope to soon forget.” The newly cast comedians will join previously announced host Yvonne Orji and discuss the COVID vaccine, pandemic-era “hermit” life, the climate crisis, Zoom and more.

This is the second installment of “Yearly Departed.” The first which debuted in 2020 and featured Phoebe Robinson, Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Ziwe Fumudoh and more.

“Yearly Departed” is from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted and Scrap Paper Pictures. Executive producers include Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, who also serves as head writer. Linda Mendoza returns as director.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

HBO announced that upcoming documentary “Adrienne” will premiere on Dec. 1. The film explores the life of actor and filmmaker Adrienne Shelley, who was known for starring in films such as Hal Hartley’s “The Unbelievable Truth” and “Trust,” as well as for writing and directing “Sudden Manhattan” and “Waitress” before she was murdered in 2006. Directed and produced by Shelley’s husband Andy Ostroy, “Adrienne” will feature archival footage and home videos as well as interviews with some of Shelley’s collaborators including Paul Rudd, Keri Russell, Cheryl Hines and more. The film is a Blowback Production presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with All for A films. Executive producers include Marc Levin and HBO’s Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller. Sara Rodriguez serves as senior producer for HBO. Daphne Pinkerson serves as supervising producer and Jillian A. Goldstein co-produces. Trish Govoni serves as cinematographer, while Angela Gandini serves as editor and Kristen Nutile co-edits.

LATE NIGHT

Taraji P. Henson, Steve Zahn and Damon Albarn will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Jeff Goldblum and Rod Stewart.