Jamie Foxx Signs Production Deal With MTV Entertainment Group

Jamie Foxx has signed a new production deal with MTV Entertainment Group.

Under the agreement, Foxx will produce feature films across the ViacomCBS division’s portfolio. Films hailing from Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner will be focused on BIPOC creators and diverse storytelling.

“Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are creative forces whose talent is boundless,” said Trevor Rose, executive vice president, head of talent and content development for MTV Entertainment Group. “Together, we share a vision of cultivating emerging BIPOC filmmakers and telling multicultural stories that will make an impact.”

In September MTV Entertainment Group established the First Time Directors program for BIPOC and women filmmakers.

Under the program, 50 films across Paramount Network, MTV, Comedy Central and the Group’s portfolio, led by Chris McCarthy, will be helmed by first time BIPOC filmmakers and women directors. ViacomCBS has partnered with a number of high-profile executive producers through the program, including Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, Idris Elba, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria, and their respective production companies.

Rose brokered the Foxx deal with CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.