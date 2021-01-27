Jamie Dornan Among Four Cast in Limited Series ‘The Tourist,’ HBO Max to Co-Produce and Stream in U.S.

Jamie Dornan has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming limited series “The Tourist.” In addition, HBO Max has boarded the project and will co-produce along with Two Brothers Pictures as well as serve as the show’s streaming home in the U.S.

Alongside Dornan, the six-episode series will star Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Hugo Weaving. Filming is set to begin soon in Australia. The show was commissioned last year by BBC One, Stan, and ZDF. It hails from writers Harry and Jack Williams.

“Harry and Jack’s talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle,” said Jeniffer Kim, senior vice president of international originals at HBO Max. “We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series.”

Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Brune-Franklin is set to play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers. Weaving plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

“We’re hugely excited about this show. It’s tonally breaking new ground for us and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake. Thrilled to be working with Chris Sweeney again as well as the BBC, HBO Max and Stan,” said Harry and Jack Williams, writers and managing directors of Two Brothers Pictures.

“The Tourist” is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

The Williams brothers will executive produce along with Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson of Two Brothers Pictures. Tommy Bulfin executive produces for the BBC. Lisa Scott will produce and Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct. International sales will be handled by global partner All3Media International.