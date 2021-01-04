James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Resume Remote Late-Night Tapings Amid L.A. COVID-19 Spike

Late night is returning home.

James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” on CBS and Jimmy Kimmel’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC are back to filming their nightly shows remotely amid the surging COVID-19 numbers in Los Angeles County.

“With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we’re once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden’s garage until it’s safe to return to our studio,” announced “The Late Late Show” Twitter account.

While Corden is setting up shop in his garage, Kimmel’s late-night talk show will be filming remotely from his home — instead of his usual digs at the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. — for the first two weeks of the year, a source familiar with the matter tells Variety.

Most major studios have extended their holiday production hiatus as the number of new COVID-19 cases nears or exceeds 10,000 daily in Los Angeles County and ICU capacity and hospital bed availability remain at worryingly low levels. More than two dozen TV series based in Southern California — from CBS TV Studios, Warner Bros. TV, Universal TV, Sony Pictures Television and Walt Disney’s 20th Television and ABC Signature — are currently slated to get back into gear in mid-January, though a continuing surge may alter those plans down the road.

And on Sunday evening, SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild of America and the Joint Policy Committee — which together represent actors, producers and commercial agencies — issued a joint statement recommending a temporary halt to production until most hospital beds become available.

“Southern California hospitals are facing a crisis the likes of which we have never seen before,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris in the statement. “Patients are dying in ambulances waiting for treatment because hospital emergency rooms are overwhelmed. This is not a safe environment for in-person production right now.”