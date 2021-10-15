Jake Cannavale Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Jake Cannavale has signed with Buchwald for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be repped by Framework Entertainment as well.

Cannavale made his television debut with a season-long arc on the critically-acclaimed Showtime series “Nurse Jackie” in the role of Charlie Cruz opposite Edie Falco.

He is perhaps best known for his guest role in Season 1 of the smash hit Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian,” appearing as a young bounty hunter in the episode “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” which famously introduced Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand to the series.

Cannavale previously appeared in the Broadway comedy “Fish in the Dark” written by and starring Larry David. He will next be seen in the Paramount Plus series “The Offer,” which tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.” Miles Teller is leading the series in the role of producer Al Ruddy.