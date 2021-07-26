Jai Courtney Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller Series ‘Terminal List’

Jai Courtney has been cast in the Amazon series “The Terminal List” opposite Chris Pratt, Variety has learned.

The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Courtney will appear in the recurring guest star role of Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is an enormously successful global fund with its hand in everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion. But Horn’s bread and butter is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations. Horn’s hubris and influence are equally threatening, and will put him squarely in Reece’s crosshairs.

Courtney will next be seen in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” film, reprising the role of Captain Boomerang. His other film roles include “Terminator Genisys,” the “Divergent” films, “A Good Day to Die Hard,” and “Jack Reacher.” On the TV side, he most recently appeared in “Stateless” and has had roles in shows like “Spartacus” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

“The Terminal List” is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, with Carr also executive producing. Pratt will star in and executive produce under his Indivisible Pictures banner along with Jon Schumacher, while Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films. David DiGilio will write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Daniel Shattuck will also write and executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.