Jacki Weaver Cast in ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Australian actor Jacki Weaver has been added to the cast of “Hello Tomorrow!,” an upcoming dramedy series.

“Hello Tomorrow” is set in a retro-future world and follows a group of traveling salesmen selling lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman whose optimism inspires his coworkers and customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. Weaver will play Barbara Billings, Jack’s caustic and manipulative mother. Other cast members include Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nick Podany and Dewshane Williams.

Weaver is known for playing Janine “Smurf” Cody in the 2010 film “Animal Kingdom” and Dolores Solitano in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” performances that both earned her nominations for the Academy Award for supporting actress. Other prominent credits include “Bird Box,” “Yellowstone” and the upcoming true crime drama film “American Murderer.” She is repped by ICM, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

“Hello Tomorrow!” is written, executive produced and showrun by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, with Bhalla also serving as creator. Also executive producing are Crudup, Stephen Falk and director Jonathan Entwistle as well as Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein via their production banner Mortal Media. MRC Television produces.

The series marks MRC Television’s latest collaboration with Apple. The company is also currently producing the upcoming Elizabeth Moss-led limited series “Shining Girls” as well as the dark comedy series “The Shrink Next Door” in association with Civic Center Media, starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.