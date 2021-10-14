‘Jack Ryan’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

“Jack Ryan” has been renewed for Season 4 at Amazon. In addition, Michael Peña will join the show’s cast.

The thriller series led by John Krasinski recently wrapped production on its third season, which does not yet have a premiere date. Season 2 of the show aired on Amazon in October 2019.

Details on the character Peña will play are being kept under wraps at this time. His recent roles include “Narcos: Mexico” at Netflix and the films “Tom and Jerry,” “Fantasy Island,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” He is also known for roles in films like “Crash,” “End of Watch,” and “Fury.”

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Goodman Genow.

In Season 3, Jack is on the run and in a race against time. He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

In addition to Krasinski, Season 3 also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce the third season along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse. “Jack Ryan” is a co-production between Amazon, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.