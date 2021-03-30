Jack Reynor Joins Amazon Series Adaptation of ‘The Peripheral’ in Lead Role

Jack Reynor has been cast in a lead role of the Amazon series adaptation of the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral,” Variety has learned.

Reynor will star as Burton. He joins previously announced cast members Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr, with Moretz set to play Flynne and Carr set to play Wilf. In the novel, Burton is Flynne’s brother and a US Marine Corp veteran who served in the Haptic Recon unit.

Reynor most recently appeared in the Russo Brothers’ crime drama feature “Cherry.” Prior to that, he starred in the A24 horror film “Midsommar.” Other feature credits include “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “On the Basis of Sex,” “Detroit,” and “Sing Street.” On the TV side, he starred in the CBS All Access series “Strange Angel” and will appear in Season 2 of the Amazon anthology “Modern Love.” He previously appeared in another Amazon anthology as well — “Electric Dreams,” which was on the works of Philip K. Dick. Reynor also recently wrote and directed the short film “Bainne” starring Will Poulter.

“The Peripheral” was first picked up to series by Amazon in 2019. The one-hour drama hails from writer and executive producer Scott B. Smith. Greg Plageman will serve as executive producer and showrunner. “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will executive producer under their Kilter Films banner. Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce, with Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, and Steven Hoban also executive producing. Amazon and Warner Bros. Television will produce.