J.J. Abrams’ ‘Subject to Change’ Ordered to Series at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a series order to “Subject to Change,” a new drama created by J.J. Abrams. Jennifer Yale is set to serve as showrunner on the project from Warner Bros. Television and Abrams’ Bad Robot.

The series follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that is the starting point for a reality-bending adventure.

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said.

“Subject to Change” is the second Abrams-created show to land a series order from a WarnerMedia platform since Abrams signed a massive overall deal with the company in 2019. “Demimonde,” another Abrams original, is already in the works at HBO proper.

“We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team,” said HBO Max head of content Sarah Aubrey.

Yale has been a writer on Starz’s “Da Vinci’s Demons,” WGN’s “Underground,” FX’s “Legion,” Starz’s “Outlander,” and Netflix’s “Chambers.” She most recently served as a writer and exec producer on Apple’s “See.” She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller et al. She and Abrams are executive producers on “Subject to Change” alongside Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich of Bad Robot is co-executive producer.

“I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned,” Yale said. “Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”