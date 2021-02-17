J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Expands TV Division, Hires Alex Phillips as Vice President of Television

J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot is aiming to continue to grow its development slate and existing television footprint by expanding its TV division.

The company is bringing on board Alex Phillips as vice president of television, joining vice presidents Jamila Kerr and Kira Innes and director of television Derek Martin.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the team,” said Bad Robot head of TV Ben Stephenson and exec vice president of TV Rachel Rusch Rich, to whom Phillips will report. “Each and every one has excelled; from executives who have impressively grown their careers within Bad Robot to those who have newly brought their formidable skills and relationships to the department. The strength of this group inspires us for all the tremendous work that is to come,”

Phillips was most recently a film and TV exec at Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, where she worked on Showtime’s “The Chi,” Radha Blank’s “The Forty-Year-Old Version” and Waithe’s “Twenties.”

Innes, a former Fox 21 TV Studios exec who joined Bad Robot in 2019, is involved in the upcoming HBO series “Demimonde” and Apple TV Plus’ “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” among other series. She is also shepherding the adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed.”

Kerr, who started out as a writers’ assistant on BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” joined Bad Robot in 2015, and was recently promoted to her current position as VP of television. She has been involved in Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” Apple TV Plus’ “Little Voice,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and the upcoming HBO Max series “Duster and Overlook,” among other projects in development.

Martin, who joined the company in 2017, was most recently named director of development and is working on the untitled DC “Justice League Dark” series for HBO Max, among other series. Previously, he worked in the TV literary department at CAA and ICM and in business affairs at Marvel Television.