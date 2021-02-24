‘Italian Job’ Sequel Series in the Works at Paramount Plus

A TV series followup to the 1969 film “The Italian Job” is in the works at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned.

In the series, when the grandchildren of the legendary Charlie Croker inherit his old safety deposit box, the quest for the infamous Italian bullion is reignited.

The project has received a script-to-series order at the streamer. Matt Wheeler is attached to write and executive produce, with Donald De Line onboard as a producer. Paramount Television Studios will produce. The announcement was made as part of ViacomCBS’ investor day presentation on Wednesday.

De Line was a producer on the 2003 American remake of “The Italian Job.” Wheeler previously co-created the CBS drama series “Salvation.” He most recently served as an executive producer on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-O” reboot. He is repped by APA, Thruline Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

The original “Italian Job” film starred Michael Caine as Croker along with Noël Coward, Benny Hill, Raf Vallone, Tony Beckley, Rossano Brazzi, and Maggie Blye. It also featured a soundtrack composed by Quincy Jones and has gone on to achieve cult status since its release. The American remake starred Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Edward Norton.

There has been talk of a film sequel since the success of the 2003 remake, titled “The Brazilian Job,” but it has never come to fruition. In 2016, NBC and Paramount teamed to develop a series version of the films, though that project also never went beyond the development stages.

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4. Other projects currently in the works at the streamer include a revival of “Criminal Minds,” a prequel series to the Paramount Network show “Yellowstone,” and a revival of MTV’s “The Real World” featuring the original Season 1 cast.