Issa Rae Comedy ‘Rap Sh*t’ Gets HBO Max Series Order

Issa Rae has landed an eight-episode series order at HBO Max for the half-hour comedy “Rap Sh*t.”

The project was first announced as being in development in October 2019. It follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae is writing the pilot for the series and will executive produce under her Hoorae production banner, with Montrel McKay of Hoorae also executive producing. Syreeta Singleton, who worked with Rae as a writer on “Insecure,” will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Singleton most recently worked as a writer on the Apple animated series “Central Park.”

Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Rae’s audio content company, Raedio, will handle music supervision for the series.

Casting is currently underway for a production start this summer.

The news keeps Rae in business with WarnerMedia. It was announced around a month ago that her critically-acclaimed, hit HBO comedy series, “Insecure,” would end with its upcoming fifth season. Season 5 is set to debut sometime later this year. Rae is also currently an executive producer on “A Black Lady Sketch Show” at HBO, which was renewed for a second season back in August.

“Insecure” has received widespread critical acclaim across its four seasons, with the series averaging a 95% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also received a host of award wins and nominations throughout its run. That includes an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for Rae in the lead actress in a comedy category.

