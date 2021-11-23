Olivier Assayas’ ‘Irma Vep’ HBO Series Adds Eight New Cast Members

HBO’s “Irma Vep” has added eight new cast members to play featured roles alongside series star Alicia Vikander.

Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi and Antoine Reinartz have joined the series.

“Irma Vep” stars Vikander as Mira, an American movie star who travels to France to star in French filmmaker René Vidal’s remake of “Les Vampires.” As tensions mount around the production, Mira begins to have difficulty distinguishing between her own identity and the character she plays in the film.

Macaigne will play Vidal, while the other newly announced cast members will play various crew members and actors on Vidal’s remake of Louis Feuillade’s “Les Vampires.”

The group joins a list of previously announced cast members that includes Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael, Fala Chen and Devon Ross.

The limited series is a reimagining of sorts for director Olivier Assayas. In 1996, the French director released a film also titled “Irma Vep,” with essentially the same premise as the new project. Maggie Cheung starred in the original, playing a version of herself. The film screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 1996 Cannes Film Festival.

“Irma Vep” is a co-production between HBO and A24. Assayas serves as director, writer and executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff. Daniel Delume serves as co-executive producer. The limited series has wrapped its production in Paris.