HBO and A24’s ‘Irma Vep’ Series Casts Byron Bowers and Tom Sturridge

Byron Bowers and Tom Sturridge have joined the cast of HBO and A24’s “Irma Vep.”

The series follows Mira (Alicia Vikander), an American movie star who’s disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She relocates to France to star as the character Irma Vep in a remake of the real-life French silent film classic “Les Vampires.” As the actor begins struggling as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays blur and merge, the series reveals the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

The series is loosely based on the 1996 “Irma Vep” film, which starred Maggie Cheung as the protagonist of the film-within-a-film and Jean-Pierre Leaud as fictional director Rene Vidal.

Bowers will play Herman, a Hollywood filmmaker visiting Paris to promote his latest film. He’ll take Vidal’s place for the time being in the Vampires project. Sturridge will play Eamonn, Mira’s ex-boyfriend also in Paris for a movie; they haven’t seen each other since the breakup. Jerrod Carmichael was originally announced for the role but had to depart the project ahead of filming due to scheduling conflicts.

Previously announced cast members include Adria Arjona as Laurie, Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng and Devon Ross as Regina.

Writer and director Olivier Assayas executive produces the series alongside Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen through Little Lamb, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff. “Irma Vep” is a co-production between HBO and A24.

Bowers is represented by Make Good Content, WME and Cohen & Gardner, while Sturridge is represented by WME.