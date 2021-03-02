Ione Skye Joins HBO Max Comedy Series ‘Made for Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ione Skye has joined the HBO Max series “Made for Love” in a guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The dark comedy series follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane

Skye will appear in the role of Lottie, Hazel’s mother who passed away from cancer when Hazel was 12. Along with Skye, Milioti, and Magnussen, the series will star Ray Romano, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, and Augusto Aguilera.

Skye is known primarily for her roles in features like “Say Anything,” “River’s Edge,” and “The Rachel Papers.” On the television side, she most recently appeared in the NBC series “Good Girls,” HBO’s “Camping,” as well as the original and revival of “Arrested Development.”

She is repped by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment.

“Made for Love” is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Christina Lee, Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson serve as executive producers. Lee will also serve as showrunner. Paramount Television Studios will produce.