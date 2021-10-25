Netflix Debuts ‘Inventing Anna’ First Look (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a first look at “Inventing Anna,” Shonda Rhimes’ new limited series set to premiere in 2022.

Inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” the series follows Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the German heiress and Instagram celebrity who broke into New York’s social scene to make friends and then steal their money. As Vivian questions whether Anna is anything more than a con woman, the two begin to develop a love-hate bond. Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm , Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox also star.

The first look photos show Anna at both high and low points — enjoying herself while dressed in designer fashion and being visited by Vivian in jail.

Rhimes serves as creator and showrunner. Writers include Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abba Ajayi and Nick Nardini. David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras and Nzingha Stewart direct. Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Verica and Frankel executive produce, with Pressler serving as a producer. See the first look photos above and below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced that “Dr. Brain,” the upcoming Korean-language series based on Hongjacga’s webtoon of the same name, will launch on Nov. 4 with its first episode. The remaining five episodes will drop weekly. The sci-fi series follows brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) whose family falls victim to a mysterious accident. He sets out to solve the mystery using “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues. Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won also star. Executive producers include writer/director Kim Jee-woon, Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Yuan Lai for Bound Entertainment, Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han for StudioPlex, Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong for Kakao Entertainment and Antonio H.W. Lee. Kim Jin A and Koh YoungJae also write. The series is produced by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex and Dark Circle Pictures.

The comedy special “Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words” will debut Nov. 4 on HBO Max. In the hourlong special, Rodriguez tackles the issues of political comedy, her Puerto Rican/Dominican heritage, getting back into the dating scene and more. The special concludes with a documentary of Rodriguez’s travels to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as she reunites with her estranged father. “Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words” is written and performed by Rodriguez and directed by Kristian Mercado and Nadia Hallgren. Rodriguez also executive produces along with Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman for Art & Industry. Watch a trailer below.

CASTING

Netflix announced that Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins have joined the cast of upcoming comedy “Uncoupled.” The series follows Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) who must navigate life as a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City after his husband of 17 years leaves him. Campbell plays Michael’s business partner and friend Suzanne; Brooks will play Michael’s celebrity weatherman friend Billy; Ashmanskas will play Michael’s art dealer friend Stanley; Harden will guest star as Upper East Side divorcée Claire; and Watkins will guest star as Michael’s husband Colin. Darren Star serves as creator and executive produces alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns of Jax Media and Harris. MTV Entertainment is the studio.

LATE NIGHT

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” will feature Anderson Cooper and Cobie Smulders, while Tracy Morgan, Penn Badgley and Billy Strings appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Bruce Springsteen will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Anya Taylor-Joy, Ben Schwartz and Leon Bridges will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”