Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Invasion’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Invasion,” which launches Oct. 22 with it first three episodes.

The new series hails from Simon Kinberg and David Weil and is set across multiple continents as citizens across the globe struggle to deal with the titular event, which at first presents as smaller and more manageable issues.

“My fellow citizens of the world, what I have to say to you is not something I was ever prepared to say. As many of you know by now, we are suffering from inexplicable and seemingly unrelated incidents ranging from power outages to the destruction of infrastructure and homes,” the president says in the trailer, which you can watch below.

But what was once thought of as being individual incidents very quickly are realized to be connected and being caused by something “not of our Earth,” she continues.

Soon it will come to light that this encounter may not be some characters’ only or first encounters with extraterrestrial life. The question will be how characters can keep themselves and their loved ones safe when faced with immediate threats, while the larger concern about humanity surviving looms.

The science-fiction drama stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna. The show comes from Boat Rocker Studios. Kinberg, Weil and Andrew Baldwin serve as writers and executive producers; Jakob Verbruggen is an executive producer and director; and Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

The show will roll out its other seven episodes of its first season weekly on Fridays.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced that the second season of “Sexy Beasts” will launch on Oct. 7. Consisting of six new episodes, the second season will once again follow masked strangers as they go on dates and attempt to making lasting romantic connections based on personality and mental compatibility, rather than physical attraction. The show hails from Lion Television with Simon Welton serving as executive producer. See some first-look images from Season 2 below.

FIRST LOOKS

Starz released a trailer for the second season of “Hightown,” which premieres Oct. 17 at p.m. In the new season, Jackie (Monica Raymund) is thrust into a crime wave when carfentanyl floods Cape Cod, becoming laser-focused on bringing down dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco). Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, introducing a new level of violence and chaos. Disgraced officer Ray (James Badge Dale) finds himself steeped in depression, while Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz). Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star. The show comes from creator Rebecca Cutter, who executive produces alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz. Watch the trailer below.