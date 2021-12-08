‘Invasion’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Invasion” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple.

The news comes ahead of the sci-fi drama’s Season 1 finale, which will debut on the streaming service on Dec. 10. Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story,” said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg. “And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways.”

“Invasion” Season 1 was written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil. Jakob Verbruggen directed and served as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis also served as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also wrote. Katie O’Connell Marsh served as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

“From day one, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what ‘Invasion’ creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters – as well as our planet – in season two.”