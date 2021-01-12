Blumhouse Television Announces Holiday Theme, Date, Cast for First ‘Into the Dark’ of 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu and Blumhouse Television set their next installment of “Into the Dark”: “Tentacles,” anchored to Valentine’s Day, to premiere Feb. 12, Variety has learned exclusively.

Dana Drori, Casey Deidrick, Evan Williams and Kasey Elise star in the psychosexual horror-thriller film, which comes from a story by Alexandra Pechman and Nick Antosca and a teleplay by Pechman. It is directed by Clara Aranovich.

In “Tentacles,” couple Tara (Drori) and Sam (Deidrick) fall head over heels into a new romance and entwine their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying. The film is said to take inspiration from “the rushes of early intimacy and uncertain power dynamics at play, and the dangers of losing yourself,” and it will also present “a twist on gender roles in modern horror.”

“Tentacles” is the first “Into the Dark” title to launch in half a year: The most recent installment of “Into the Dark” was “The Current Occupant,” which streamed in July 2020. Production paused on the franchise for a good part of last year, “Tentacles” was produced under new health and safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Into the Dark” is designed as a monthly horror event series, delivering original films tied to specific holidays in each month. The very first installment was the Halloween-themed “The Body” in October 2018, but other titles and their respective holidays have included “New Year, New You” (New Year’s), “Culture Shock” (the 4th of July), “Pilgrim” (Thanksgiving), “Delivered” (Mother’s Day) and “Good Boy” (Pet Appreciation Week).

Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Alexander Koehne, Lauren Downey, Alex Hedlund, John Hegeman, Antosca and Aranovich executive produce “Tentacles.”

