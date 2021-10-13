‘Interview With the Vampire’ AMC Series Casts Newcomer Kalyne Coleman (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Interview With the Vampire” series at AMC has cast Kalyne Coleman in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Coleman joins series leads Jacob Anderson, who will play Louis, and Sam Reid, who will play Lestat, in the adaptation of the Anne Rice novel of the same name. Coleman will appear in the role of Grace, Louis’ sister. It was also recently announced that Bailey Bass had joined the show in the role of Claudia.

“Interview With the Vampire” will be Coleman’s first onscreen acting credit. She is a graduate of Brown/Trinity Rep’s MFA Acting program and was a participant in ABC’s Diversity Showcase.

She is repped by Buchwald and AC Management.

AMC has given “Interview With the Vampire” an eight episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut on both AMC and AMC Plus. Rolin Jones will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series under his overall deal with AMC Studios. Mark Johnson will executive produce under his overall deal with AMC Studios as well, with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and serves as an executive producer.

Variety exclusively reported last year that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” — which includes “Interview With the Vampire” — and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.” AMC recently announced that it had opened a writers’ room to develop a show based on the latter series. Jones is overseeing the development of multiple shows based on Rice’s works.