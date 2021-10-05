‘Interview With the Vampire’ AMC Series Casts ‘Avatar’ Sequels Star Bailey Bass as Claudia

The “Interview With the Vampire” series at AMC has cast Bailey Bass in the key role of Claudia, Variety has learned.

Bass joins previously announced series leads Jacob Anderson, who will play Louis, and Sam Reid, who will play Lestat. Bass is now the second actress to portray Claudia onscreen, with Kirsten Dunst having played the character in the “Interview With the Vampire” film in 1994.

Bass first came to prominence when it was announced that she would star in the upcoming sequels to James Camerson’s “Avatar” in the role of Tsireya. She recently wrapped the holiday feature “A Jenkins Family Christmas,” based on the Broadway show “Chicken & Biscuits.” Her other onscreen roles include a guest spot on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and the NBC pilot “At That Age.”

She is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency Inc.

AMC has given “Interview With the Vampire” an eight episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut on both AMC and AMC Plus. Rolin Jones will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series under his overall deal with AMC Studios. Mark Johnson will executive produce under his overall deal with AMC Studios as well, with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and serves as an executive producer.

Variety exclusively reported last year that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” — which includes “Interview With the Vampire” — and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.” AMC recently announced that it had opened a writers’ room to develop a show based on the latter series. Jones is overseeing the development of multiple shows based on Rice’s works.