‘Interview With the Vampire’ AMC Series Taps ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Alan Taylor to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Alan Taylor has boarded the “Interview With the Vampire” series at AMC, Variety has learned exclusively.

Taylor will direct the first two episodes of the upcoming series and will also serve as an executive producer on Season 1. The show, which was officially greenlit in June, is based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name.

Taylor is no stranger to AMC, having directed multiple episodes of the network’s hit drama series “Mad Men,” including the pilot. Taylor is also known for directing episodes of several other critically-acclaimed shows, including HBO’s “The Sopranos,” for which he won the Emmy for best directing for a drama series in 2007. His other TV directing credits include “Game of Thrones,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under,” “Deadwood,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The West Wing,” and “Lost.” On the feature side, he has helmed films such as “Thor: The Dark World,” “Terminator: Genisys,” and the upcoming “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

He is repped by UTA.

“Alan Taylor is a legendary director and someone we have real history with, going back to the first episode of ‘Mad Men,’ an hour of exquisitely crafted television that propelled our company in a new direction to become a force in original programming,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We are assembling a true dream team of talent on ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ from Rolin Jones to Mark Johnson and now with the addition of Alan, a director with a body of work that could basically break IMDb, not to mention Anne Rice’s extraordinary stories and characters, which have captivated so many millions of fans from around the world. We are so excited to be where we are on this series, and there is so much more to come.”

The cabler has given “Interview With the Vampire” an eight episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut on both AMC and AMC Plus. Rolin Jones will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series under his overall deal with AMC Studios. Mark Johnson will executive produce under his overall deal with AMC Studios as well, with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing.

Variety exclusively reported last year that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.” “Interview With the Vampire” is the first series to be greenlit out of the acquisition.