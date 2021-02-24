‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Revival, ‘Daily Show’ Weekly Spinoff Set for Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will boast a slew of revivals and spinoffs of established MTV Entertainment Group comedies as part of its original programming lineup. The new service will feature iterations of of “Inside Amy Schumer,” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “Workaholics,” “Reno: 911!” and “Beavis & Butt-head.”

“Inside Amy Schumer” will return with five specials for Paramount Plus, the rebranded CBS All Access, which was the subject of a starry preview Wednesday at ViacomCBS’ investor day. The original sketch comedy series, created by and starring Schumer, aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016 and won two Primetime Emmy Awards. Schumer was still under contract to produce additional episodes at the time she walked away from the show as her movie career heated up.

“The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah” will feature the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in an initial six-episode run on Paramount Plus, which he will also produce. Noah explore stories across the societal landscape and talk with people behind the headlines.

“Reno: 911! The Hunt for QAnon” is described as a “supersized event” based on the original comedy series. “Reno: 911” was recently revived as a short-form series for Quibi, receiving two 2020 Emmy nominations.

“Beavis & Butt-head” creator Mike Judge will again revisit the animated MTV franchise in a new, untitled feature for Paramount Plus. Judge will serve as executive producer and voice the main characters. ViacomCBS announced last year that a revived “Beavis & Butt-head” series would be coming to Comedy Central as part of its refresh of the cable channel.

A movie based on the Comedy Central series “Workaholics” has also been greenlit for Paramount Plus, and will reunite original cast Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.