‘Insecure’s’ Final Season to Premiere in October (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that the final season of “Insecure” will premiere on Oct. 24 and released a first look at the season.

“I keep frontin’ everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I am terrified,” Issa Rae’s character Issa says in a teaser, which you can watch below.

The comedy follows the trials, heartaches and twists of L.A.-based Issa and those closest to her as they navigate love, life, friendship and adapting to newfound responsibilities in their 30s.

Viewers last saw Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) attempting to reconcile, but things got messy when his other ex, Condola (Christina Elmore), told him she was pregnant and planning on keeping the baby. Issa and Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) friendship was strained, while Molly’s relationship with Andrew (Alexander Hodge) came to an end. And Tiffany (Amanda Seales) ran away from home — causing the whole gang to search for her.

“Insecure” was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. It is executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis. Natasha Rothwell and Courtney Taylor also star.

Also in today’s TV News roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has exclusively obtained a clip from “Untold: Breaking Point,” which premieres on Sept. 7. As a part of the Netflix series “Untold” about major moments in sports’ history, the film tells the true story of tennis player Mardy Fish and his struggles with a severe anxiety disorder. “Untold” is co-created and executive produced by brothers Chapman and Maclain Way, who also direct “Untold: Breaking Point.” Watch the clip below.

RENEWALS

BET Plus announced that “The Ms. Pat Show” has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. The sitcom, based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ standup comedy and her memoir, “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat,” follows a former convicted felon turned suburban mother living with her family and performing stand-up in conservative middle America. Ms. Pat stars alongside J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes and Briyana Guadalupe. Executive producers include Ms. Pat, Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, Pam Williams, Marc Velez, Samie Kim Falvey and Jordan E. Cooper, who also wrote the pilot. Anthony Hill served as the Season 1 showrunner.

LATE NIGHT

