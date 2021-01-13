‘Insecure’ to End With Season 5 on HBO

“Insecure” is set to end after its upcoming Season 5 on HBO, Variety has learned.

The critically-acclaimed comedy was renewed for a fifth season in May 2020 as Season 4 was just beginning.The fifth and final season is scheduled to begin production later this month and is set to debut later this year.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for ‘Insecure’ and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Series co-creator Issa Rae heads the ensemble cast, which also includes Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge.

The show was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore. Rae also executive produces the series along with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis. The show is partially based on Rae’s web series “Awkward Black Girl.”

“Insecure” has received widespread critical acclaim across its four seasons, with the series averaging a 95% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also received a host of award wins and nominations throughout its run. That includes an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for Rae in the lead actress in a comedy category.

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report