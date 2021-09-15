Inigo Pascual to Star in Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

Actor and singer-songwriter Inigo Pascual has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch.”

Previously announced cast members include Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Joshua Sasse. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), and son Luke Roman (Sasse). Pascual will play Ace Grayson, Nicky’s adopted son who also dreams of becoming a country star but faces some challenges along the way.

Pascual is an established recording artist in the Philippines, where he is based. His self-titled debut album made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Philippines chart. His second album, “Options,” was released in June. On screen, he was most recently seen making a cameo in Jo Koy’s Netflix comedy special “In His Elements.” He has also starred in several Filipino films and television series.

Pascual is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Cornerstone Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.